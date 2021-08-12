House fully engulfed in flames at Ocean Isle Beach, crews working to avoid spread to other homes

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A large house fire is being reported on the island of Ocean Isle Beach.

According to Debbie Smith, Mayor of Ocean Isle Beach, the house is fully engulfed in flames. Five units are currently on the scene working to prevent the fire from spreading. All occupants have been removed from the home.

Smith also said that the porch of a house next door caught fire and crews are working to control it.

A spokeswoman from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire is at 99 Ocean Isle West Boulevard.

Multiple videos of the fire have been submitted to WECT:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

