Plane en route to Tenn. from Myrtle Beach lands on Upstate highway

UNION, S.C. (WMBF/WYFF) – A small plane that departed the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning landed on an Upstate highway.

Data from FlightAware shows the Beechcraft Bonanza 36 took off from Myrtle Beach around 8:30 a.m. and was en route to Knoxville Downtown Island Airport in Knoxville, Tenn.

The plane ended up landing on Union Boulevard near the Duncan Bypass in Union, according to NBC affiliate WYFF.

It was not immediately known what caused the pilot to the land on the highway.

No injuries were reported.

The plane has since been towed from the highway.

