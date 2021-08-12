‘Our State’ features North Carolina landmarks in August issue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The August issue of Our State magazine features a combination you might only find in North Carolina: Pepsi and peanuts.

In a feature titled From NC to Everywhere, the magazine highlights North Carolina products that are popular around the nation and world.

Chloe Klingstedt, an editor at the magazine, said this month’s issue also featured around 30 places on the National Register of Historic Places.

Two places in Southeastern North Carolina made the list, including the Oak Island lighthouse and the Temple of Israel in Wilmington, our state’s first Jewish synagogue.

The story of a 100,000 lb. whale that washed ashore in Wrightsville Beach in 1928 is also in this month’s issue of Our State.

