No charges will be filed in shooting at New Hanover County construction site, deputies say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in connection with a shooting between two workers at a construction site near Monkey Junction earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office previously said the shooting took place on Garrett Lea Parke in the Motts Landing community around 2 p.m. Monday. One of the workers was injured after he threatened and charged at another man, according to deputies.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the man injured in the shooting was “acting erratic” and was verbally combative with other construction workers throughout the day. He was also combative with deputies and paramedic workers trying to treat his injuries after the shooting.

In a 911 call released shortly after the shooting incident, the caller admitted to dispatch that he shot a man who he claimed was charging at him and threatening him.

“I’m at Motts Landing and I got a Mexican running at me right now. I’m about to shoot him. He’s been threatening me ... and I’m about to shoot him right now,” the caller said.

The caller yells “back up” several times, as he explains to the dispatcher that he was trying to get away from the man.

“He came within ten feet of me and I’m trying to back away from him ... I’m trying to run away from him,” the caller said.

A gunshot can then be heard followed by someone gasping.

“I just shot him in the chest, he’s up,” the caller said. The dispatcher then asks if he shot the man, and the caller said, “yes, ma’am, he’s up right now. He’s walking to some people but I don’t know how long he’ll be up.”

The sheriff’s office said after investigating all the evidence and consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, no charges will be filed against the shooter.

