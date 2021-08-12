Senior Connect
Mayor of Navassa appointed as acting ‘administrative’ police chief

Despite a self-imposed hiring freeze, the Town of Navassa is adding an old employee back to the payroll.
By Michael Praats and Ann McAdams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Mayor of Navassa, Euless Willis, has been appointed as the acting ‘administrative’ police chief following the departure of the prior chief, as well as every police officer in the town.

Town Administrator Claudia Bray confirmed the appointment - however - it is not clear if Willis has any prior law enforcement experience, or if there is any precedent for an ‘administrative police chief’ position in North Carolina.

“We made the mayor acting administrative chief to handle the paperwork with training & standards. This was done in case the town decides to rebuild the police department. However, no official decision has been made regarding the police department,” Bray said.

RELATED: District Attorney on Navassa PD: “The lights are on and no one is home”

When reached by phone for clarification on the position, Willis refused to speak with a reporter, instead, referring WECT to the public information officer.

Police chiefs are typically appointed by city or town councils and we are working to learn when Navassa leaders made the decision to appoint Willis.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

