First Alert Forecast: Fred navigating islands, SE US impacts likely

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! As the Cape Fear Region remains under a summery dome of high pressure, your Thursday forecast is essentially an extension of that of previous days. Expect heat... with high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and the heat index pinging values like 100, 104, etc. But do not count on rain... with odds for a pop-up shower or storm staying near a slim 10 or 20%.

Tropical Storm Fred will pick its way through the mountainous northern Caribbean islands through Friday and likely reach Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. Direct, significant impacts from Fred appear unlikely for the Cape Fear Region but, indirectly, some of its moisture may bleed northward and boost rain chances early next week. Plenty of time to watch Fred in any case...

Elsewhere in the tropics: new storm development is possible with tropical disturbance “Invest 95-L” approaching the Lesser Antilles from the east over the weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including that eventual uptick in rain chances, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Visit wect.com/hurricane to make sure you are ready in case Fred proves to be more ominous or in case a more threatening situation emerges later in Hurricane Season.

