Brunswick County officials searching for missing 76-year-old man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Richard Eldron Bray, 76, left his residence on Gray Bridge Road in Shallotte at an unknown time driving a 2001 black Toyota Tacoma. The vehicle has a North Carolina license plate that reads ‘JCZ-9543′. His last known location was in the Raleigh area.

Bray is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Bray’s whereabouts should contact Detective Kyle Goodson at 910-880-4852 or call 911.

MISSING Richard Eldon Bray W/M 6’ 0” Aproximately 170 lbs DOB 12/5/1944 Unknown clothing. Left residence on... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.