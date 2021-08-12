Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Approximately 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater spills in Wilmington

The utility says CFPUA staff was alerted at around 10:30 a.m. of a sanitary sewer overflow in...
The utility says CFPUA staff was alerted at around 10:30 a.m. of a sanitary sewer overflow in the 3800 block of Echo Farms Boulevard.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into a tributary of Barnards Creek Thursday morning, according to CFPUA.

The utility says CFPUA staff was alerted at around 10:30 a.m. of a sanitary sewer overflow in the 3800 block of Echo Farms Blvd. Crews were able to halt the spill by 11:45 a.m.

“Crews were able to divert some wastewater from the site of the spill using pump-and-haul operations, preventing additional wastewater from escaping into the creek,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Staff has reported the SSO to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.”

A broken valve on a sewer main is believed to have caused the overflow.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
It’s unclear if the fire was intentionally set. Police are still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway after grave of double homicide victim catches on fire, Wilmington police say
One person was injured in an early morning shooting Wednesday, according to the Wilmington...
One person injured in shooting in Wilmington
Christopher Flood
Charlotte murder suspect captured in Wilmington
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says no one was inside a submerged 1980s model Ford...
Deputies: No one inside submerged Ford Mustang pulled from Cape Fear River

Latest News

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
North Carolina House of Representatives
NC House votes to pass budget; will conference with Senate before sending to Gov. Cooper
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
No mask mandates yet for concerts, but that could change
Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent...
Wilmington police name suspect in Wednesday morning double shooting