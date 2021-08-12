Approximately 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater spills in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into a tributary of Barnards Creek Thursday morning, according to CFPUA.

The utility says CFPUA staff was alerted at around 10:30 a.m. of a sanitary sewer overflow in the 3800 block of Echo Farms Blvd. Crews were able to halt the spill by 11:45 a.m.

“Crews were able to divert some wastewater from the site of the spill using pump-and-haul operations, preventing additional wastewater from escaping into the creek,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Staff has reported the SSO to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.”

A broken valve on a sewer main is believed to have caused the overflow.

