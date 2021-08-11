Senior Connect
UNCW men’s basketball releases full 2021-22 schedule

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team’s schedule for the 2021-22 is complete.

After going 7-10 in last year’s shortened season, the Seahawks open the upcoming regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Illinois State. The team’s first home game will be against Guilford, a Division III school, on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Seahawks will play 31 games this coming season. The schedule features 14 home games, 14 road tilts and three neutral site matchups, plus a home exhibition game vs. Francis Marion on Thursday, Nov. 4. UNCW will face teams from 10 different conferences over the course of the campaign.

“Overall, the schedule is very balanced and we’re excited to get the season started,” said Head Coach Takayo Siddle, who begins his second season with the Seahawks. “We wanted to put together a competitive non-conference schedule that would prepare us for CAA play. Going into conference play, we will have seen every style, which is what we were looking for.”

UNCW will also play ACC member Pitt in an away game on Nov. 15 before making an appearance in a Thanksgiving holiday tournament in Missoula, Montana.

See the image below for the full schedule:

UNCW Men's Basketball 2021-22 schedule
UNCW Men's Basketball 2021-22 schedule(UNCW Sports)

