Topsail High School football and volleyball paused after positive COVID-19 tests

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Two sports programs at Topsail High School will be put on hold after players were exposed to COVID-19.

The Pirates football and volleyball teams have paused activities out of an abundance of caution, Pender County Schools said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

According to the Topsail Athletics website, the volleyball team had a player test positive last week. The volleyball season is scheduled to begin with a scrimmage against New Bern High School this Saturday, August 14.

The Topsail football team is scheduled to start their season on August 20 against Trask High School.

In addition, Topsail athletics cancelled its all-sports Fall parent meeting scheduled for Wednesday night out of an abundance of caution.

