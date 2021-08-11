Suspect pleads guilty to assaulting 76-year-old man with hammer in Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Buncombe County man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting another man with a hammer in Carolina Beach earlier this year.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Joshua Jamal Kharrat entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and will serve 3 to 5 years in prison.

On April 22, workers at a job site in Carolina Beach were illegally dumping construction debris into a dumpster at a local business. When employees at an adjoining jobsite informed the owners of the dumpster, Kharrat confronted the employees and attacked one of the men with a hammer.

Prosecutors say the 76-year-old victim, a life-long resident of Carolina Beach, suffered serious injuries to his face and legs in the assault.

Kharrat, 31, has prior convictions in New Hanover County of assault, common law robbery, breaking and entering vehicles, larceny, and various drug-related offenses, according to online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.