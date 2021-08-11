Senior Connect
Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Laurens, South Carolina, say a 28-year-old man is facing charges after tattooing a child inside a fast-food restaurant.

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.

WYFF-TV reports that Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said a judge set bond on both charges at $25,000.  

Latimore says the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of police last week after some detectives were tagged on social media posts showing video of the child being tattooed.

Presha is being held and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

