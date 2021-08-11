Pleasure Island Habitat given the greenlight for tree-planting effort

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A nonprofit group is looking to bring new trees to Pleasure Island and help change the conversation surrounding trees and development.

On Tuesday, Carolina Beach’s Town Council gave the Pleasure Island Habitat the go-ahead to plant trees on public property. Next, the group is looking to pitch their idea to neighboring Kure Beach.

Trees have been a common topic of discussion, but the recent loss of an old oak has reenergized the debate and even led to a renewed interest in the town crafting a new tree ordinance.

Bryant Bass, the president of Pleasure Island Habitat, said the purpose of the group’s plans is to help make a change.

“In light of all the recent conversation around development and cutting down the live oaks that have been here – some of them 200 years – we thought that we would change the conversation from cutting trees, to planting trees,” he said.

The group is not asking either town for public funds, instead, they rely wholly on donations and money raised during fundraisers. As soon as they get the ‘OK’ from both towns, they want to start working to plant new trees as soon as possible Bass said.

You can find out more about the group online.

