Kure Beach police investigate late night hit-and-run

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Kure Beach police are investigating after a minor was injured in a hit-and-run late Tuesday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to the area of Alabama Avenue and Swordfish Lane around 11:46 p.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the victim, a young male, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and later released.

Officers did locate a vehicle believed to involved in the hit-and-run, however, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information, contact the Kure Beach Police Department at 910-458-7586.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.