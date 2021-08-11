Senior Connect
Kure Beach police investigate late night hit-and-run

Police Lights
Police Lights(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Kure Beach police are investigating after a minor was injured in a hit-and-run late Tuesday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to the area of Alabama Avenue and Swordfish Lane around 11:46 p.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the victim, a young male, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and later released.

Officers did locate a vehicle believed to involved in the hit-and-run, however, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information, contact the Kure Beach Police Department at 910-458-7586.

