Investigation underway after grave of double homicide victim catches on fire, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after the grave of a double homicide victim caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said fire crews were dispatched to Calvary Memorial Cemetery in the 800 block of North 11th Street around 4:06 a.m. for reports of a “large outside fire” in the cemetery.

The grave of Koredreese Robert Tyson, along with newly-placed flowers and a tent, were damaged in the fire. No other graves appeared to be damaged, the spokesperson said.

It’s unclear if the fire was intentionally set. Police are still investigating the incident.

Friends of Tyson were at the cemetery Wednesday afternoon repairing his grave, cleaning it up, and adding fresh dirt.

Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Emily Williams, 21, were killed, and a third person injured, in a gang-related shooting at a home on Providence Road in New Hanover County on July 24. The home is owned by George Taylor III, the chief operating officer of TRU Colors Brewing Company.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murders.

