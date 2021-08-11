GRAPHIC VIDEO: ‘Impatient’ customer wanting to buy beer shoots clerk at N.C. convenience store

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer “impatient” and tired of waiting to buy beer shot a store clerk at a North Carolina convenience store.

The shooting happened at the Apple Tree Grocery Store in High Point around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

The 30-year-old clerk was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his groin and legs.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that two black males were impatient and did not want to wait to pay for their beer at the cash register and went into the beer cooler to get another employee to take their money.

However, when he refused, the customer pulled the trigger.

Mario Antonio Harrison, 52, of High Point, was arrested Aug. 8 by Lexington police officers, officials said in a release. Harrison is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of firearm by felon, officials said.

The store video surveillance captured the shooting.

The video shows two black males arguing with the clerk in the beer cooler area.

According to police, as the two black males are leaving the beer cooler, the taller black male wearing a white shirt removes a handgun from his waistband and shoots the clerk multiple times. After the shooting, both customers left the store and got away in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about this incident please contact Detective Crump at 336-887-7877. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

