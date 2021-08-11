Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tracking Tropical Storm Fred with a Cape Fear perspective

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tropical Storm Fred will battle dry air and mountainous Caribbean islands through Thursday and likely reach Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico Friday and Saturday. Direct, significant impacts from Fred appear unlikely for the Cape Fear Region but, indirectly, some of its moisture may bleed northward and boost rain chances early next week. Plenty of time to watch Fred just in case...

Here at home, the same high pressure ridge guiding Fred on its Caribbean course will support more sunny and hot and mainly dry weather Wednesday. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s and taxing heat index values peaking in the upper 90s and lower-end triple digits. Odds for a cooling and drenching pop-up thunderstorm will hold near the slim 10-20% baseline of previous days.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including that eventual uptick in rain chances, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Visit wect.com/hurricane to make sure you are ready in case Fred proves to be more ominous or in case a more threatening situation emerges later in Hurricane Season.

