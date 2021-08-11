First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat remains in place, Tropical Storm Fred updates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this hump day! You can count on conditions this evening to be similar to yesterday with temperatures sitting in the warm 80s until the late evening hours. A stray shower is unlikely, but nonetheless possible.

The same high pressure ridge guiding Fred on its Caribbean course will support more sunny and hot and mainly dry weather. Storm odds stay slim as follows to wrap-up the workweek: Tonight: 10%, Tomorrow: 10%, Friday: 10%.

As for the Tropics... Tropical Storm Fred will battle dry air and mountainous Caribbean islands through Thursday and likely reach Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico Friday and Saturday. Direct, significant impacts from Fred appear unlikely for the Cape Fear Region but, indirectly, some of its moisture may bleed northward and boost rain chances early next week. Plenty of time to watch Fred just in case...

Another tropical system is in the making, Invest-95L, in the eastern tropical Atlantic located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system has moderate odds of development in the next 5 days and could become a tropical depression by early next week. We will continue to monitor both of these systems.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including that eventual uptick in rain chances, here:

