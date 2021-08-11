Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in an early morning shooting Wednesday, according to the Wilmington...
One person injured in shooting in Wilmington
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
‘I just shot him in the chest’: One person injured in shooting at New Hanover County construction site
It is believed to be a light color Lexus 4-door with a sunroof. If you see this vehicle, please...
$6,000 reward offered for arrest in deadly drive-by shooting in Wilmington
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students
Brunswick County School Board votes to mandate masks for students, clears out audience
Marshall Van Griffin, left, and Larry Richard McGee.
Pair charged with stealing catalytic converter from vehicle in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
East Columbus High School
Columbus County high school students return for “academic session”
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Durst testifies about happy life before wife’s disappearance
UNCW men's basketball 2021-22 full schedule released
UNCW men’s basketball releases full 2021-22 schedule
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit