Deputies: No one inside submerged Ford Mustang pulled from Cape Fear River

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says no one was inside a submerged 1980s model Ford Mustang that was pulled from the Cape Fear River in Riegelwood earlier this week.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a man fishing on the river on Aug. 6 observed what appeared to be a submerged vehicle on his fish finder. He didn’t alert the sheriff’s office until three days later.

On Aug. 9, deputies responded to the boat landing at the end of Riegel Course Road to investigate. The sheriff’s office’s dive team was activated and found the Mustang approximately 19 feet below the water surface.

“The condition of the vehicle complicated recovery efforts. After many hours, the Mustang was successfully placed on land. A personalized NC license plate was still attached to the Mustang, but initial searches did not return owner information,” the release stated.

The sheriff’s office said no one was inside the deteriorated vehicle.

Crews with Acme Delco-Riegelwood Fire/Rescue, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, and Southern Tire and Muffler assisted the sheriff’s office with the recovery.

