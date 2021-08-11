Deputies investigate catalytic converter thefts at Brunswick County park
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two people investigators say are persons of interest in a pair of catalytic converter thefts earlier this week.
The incidents happened at Cedar Grove Park in Supply on Monday.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared surveillance images of a red golf cart leaving the scene after catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles at the park.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Henson at 910-880-4878.
Reports of catalytic converter thefts in southeastern North Carolina have surged in recent months.
A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s emission control system and helps reduce air pollution. The devices typically contain rare metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium which can fetch a good price at scrap metal facilities.
