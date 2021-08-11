Senior Connect
Deputies investigate catalytic converter thefts at Brunswick County park

Deputies in Brunswick County are asking for the public's help to identify two people who are...
Deputies in Brunswick County are asking for the public's help to identify two people who are considered persons of interest in recent catalytic converter thefts.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two people investigators say are persons of interest in a pair of catalytic converter thefts earlier this week.

The incidents happened at Cedar Grove Park in Supply on Monday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared surveillance images of a red golf cart leaving the scene after catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles at the park.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Henson at 910-880-4878.

Reports of catalytic converter thefts in southeastern North Carolina have surged in recent months.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s emission control system and helps reduce air pollution. The devices typically contain rare metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium which can fetch a good price at scrap metal facilities.

RELATED: Pair charged with stealing catalytic converter from vehicle in restaurant parking lot.

RELATED: Man, woman charged with catalytic converter thefts in Brunswick County.

RELATED: $1,000 reward now offered as detectives continue to investigate catalytic converter thefts in Brunswick County

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking for the community's...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

