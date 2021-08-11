Senior Connect
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office closes to public due to rising COVID cases in county

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Columbus County Sheriff's Office(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public starting Monday, August 16.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the decision was made as a result of rising COVID cases in Columbus County. The post says:

“We must protect our staff to continue safely serving Columbus County citizens. This closure will not impact the Sheriff’s Office response during emergency situations and calls for service. Deputies and investigators will still respond accordingly as dispatched. All fingerprinting services will be suspended until further notice, this includes fingerprinting for concealed carry permits, employment, childcare certifications, etc. Gun purchase permit applications will be processed by mail only. You will need to complete your application online at www.columbussheriff.com.”

The post went on to say the office will open back up to the public when it is considered safe.

