Charlotte murder suspect captured in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Charlotte was arrested in Wilmington on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Christopher Jolan-Lamont Flood was taken into custody by deputies on Randall Parkway and was wanted out of Charlotte on a charge of first-degree murder.

WECT has reached out to Charlotte area officials for more information regarding Flood’s murder charge and is waiting to hear back.

He’s currently in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

