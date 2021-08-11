Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Advocates seek updated clinical guidance for PFAS contaminated communities from National Academies of Sciences

Cape Fear River
Cape Fear River(WECT)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Years into the GenX water crisis, much of the active PFAS contamination has ceased, but there’s still work to be done, especially when it comes to addressing the health effects of long-term exposure to forever chemicals.

Emily Donovan of Clean Cape Fear is one of the local advocates working on a National Academies of Sciences committee, sharing what contaminated communities like Wilmington need, and demanding better guidance for healthcare providers.

“We didn’t sign up for this, we didn’t give consent to have ourselves exposed,” said Donovan. “Testicular cancer, kidney cancer, liver disease, all of these illnesses have been shown in multiple studies, and the National Academies is looking at how to update the guidance because it hasn’t been updated in decades.”

Dr. Kyle Horton, CEO of On Your Side Action, is also involved in the effort, and agrees the current information out there for doctors and nurses isn’t cutting it.

“Right now it’s kind of dismissive and it can be unintentionally misleading,” said Horton of the current clinical guidance.

Dr. Horton is part of a group of physicians that are asking for patient centered, evidence based recommendations to address health problems connected to exposure to PFAS. She wrote a letter to the national committee and is asking local medical professionals to sign on too.

“We have a lot of data that can link PFAS to some health effects at this point, but that data hasn’t been communicated to doctors, to nurses, to public health professionals, and even though the science is there in some cases, if it’s not communicated to us-- busy clinicians, those who are in a small rural public health departments, then we may not be able to apply that science most effectively to take better care of our patients and communities,” said Horton.

The petition is live and leaders say they will be accepting signatures for the next week before its sent off to the national academies of sciences.

The final guidelines are expected to be finalized next May.

🚨 Media alert: WECT News is working on a story tonight highlighting our concerns about clinical guidance on health...

Posted by Clean Cape Fear on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in an early morning shooting Wednesday, according to the Wilmington...
One person injured in shooting in Wilmington
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
‘I just shot him in the chest’: One person injured in shooting at New Hanover County construction site
It is believed to be a light color Lexus 4-door with a sunroof. If you see this vehicle, please...
$6,000 reward offered for arrest in deadly drive-by shooting in Wilmington
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students
Brunswick County School Board votes to mandate masks for students, clears out audience
It’s unclear if the fire was intentionally set. Police are still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway after grave of double homicide victim catches on fire, Wilmington police say

Latest News

.
Pleasure Island Habitat given the greenlight for tree-planting effort
An effort to raise the minimum age to get married in North Carolina from 14 to 16 is nearing...
NC legislators near final OK to raise minimum marriage age
Pender County horse dies from Eastern equine encephalitis
Pender County horse dies from Eastern equine encephalitis
Town of Carolina Beach
Proposed bill could make protecting trees more difficult for local governments