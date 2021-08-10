UNCW requiring weekly testing for all unvaccinated students and staff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartatelli announced Tuesday that all unvaccinated students, faculty and staff will be required to participate in weekly testing for COVID-19 to begin the upcoming semester.

Sartarelli said this in the release sent out to the UNCW community:

“All unvaccinated residential students, face-to-face students who reside off-campus, faculty and staff will be required to participate in weekly surveillance testing, beginning Aug. 23. Students, staff, and faculty who present proof of vaccination are not subject to weekly surveillance testing.”

Failure to comply with these requirements could result in loss of campus housing for residential students or loss of access to the UNCW network for face-to-face students and faculty/staff.

The university previously announced that face coverings are required in all indoor spaces on campus regardless of vaccination status, with the exception of designated offices and dorms. This mandate will be reviewed on September 17.

Classes at UNCW begin August 18.

