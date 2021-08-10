Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW requiring weekly testing for all unvaccinated students and staff

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartatelli announced Tuesday that all unvaccinated students, faculty and staff will be required to participate in weekly testing for COVID-19 to begin the upcoming semester.

Sartarelli said this in the release sent out to the UNCW community:

“All unvaccinated residential students, face-to-face students who reside off-campus, faculty and staff will be required to participate in weekly surveillance testing, beginning Aug. 23. Students, staff, and faculty who present proof of vaccination are not subject to weekly surveillance testing.”

Failure to comply with these requirements could result in loss of campus housing for residential students or loss of access to the UNCW network for face-to-face students and faculty/staff.

The university previously announced that face coverings are required in all indoor spaces on campus regardless of vaccination status, with the exception of designated offices and dorms. This mandate will be reviewed on September 17.

Classes at UNCW begin August 18.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
‘I just shot him in the chest’: One person injured in shooting at New Hanover County construction site
Austin Jones was arrested after assaulting woman, forcing her into vehicle at gunpoint
WPD: Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students; Bladen and Columbus Schools not requiring face coverings
New Hanover County Schools changes COVID-19 notification policy for upcoming school year
A 90-day repair job turned into 527 days and counting.
Nearly 3 years after Hurricane Florence, woman still living in hotel waiting for Rebuild NC to finish home repairs

Latest News

Pay will reach over $40,000 for a starting salary.
Town of Burgaw increases police department salaries
UNCW requiring weekly testing for all unvaccinated students and staff
UNCW requiring weekly testing for all unvaccinated students and staff
Working and learning virtually hasn’t been everyone’s favorite thing to do in the pandemic, but...
WIC program recognized nationally for success during pandemic
WIC program recognized nationally for success during pandemic