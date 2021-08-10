Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Champ Davis Road to be closed for about two weeks

(Source: Gray Television)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Champ Davis Road will be closed for about 14 days beginning next week.

Starting Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 a.m. the road crossing at Champ Davis Road into the northern gate at Davis Nursing Home (just south of Jeanelle Moore Blvd) will be closed and not passable by vehicle, pedestrian, or bicycle.

Champ Davis Road will be closed to through traffic from Futch Creek Road to the intersection with Porters Neck Road.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route on Shiraz Way to Reisling Way until project work is completed.

