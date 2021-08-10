Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Town of Burgaw increases police department salaries

Pay will reach over $40,000 for a starting salary.
Pay will reach over $40,000 for a starting salary.(Dru Loman)
By Dru Loman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Detective Sergeant Lee Williams works for the Burgaw Police Department and while the town may not have the hustle and bustle of a big city, those at Burgaw PD enjoy serving the smaller community.

“Working in Burgaw is definitely better in my opinion than working in a larger agency,” said Williams. “I’m not a number. I’m more known as a person.”

Jim Hock, the chief of police at Burgaw PD, has a passion for the town of Burgaw and loves working at the department.

“Smaller agencies definitely have that benefit of being a little bit more community oriented,” said Hock. “It’s easier to get to know your businesses, to know your citizens in a smaller jurisdiction versus a large area.”

But often times money talks, which can make experienced officers seek a bigger paycheck in growing areas nearby.

That’s why the department wants to keep it’s officers. So, the town of Burgaw will increase the salary for every officer. Hock knows how important the pay raise is.

“With the recruitment is also the retention and that’s what we talked about as far as keeping the employees that we have,” said Hock.

The pay would reach over $40,000 for a starting salary - a number that’s competitive to other agencies close by.

“With the increased salary and resources, it gives us that opportunity to bring in more experienced officers,” said Hock.

The police department also knows how beneficial gaining experienced officers will be.

“Ultimately in the end, it helps the community better,” said Williams. “Gives us a better ability to serve them adequately.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
‘I just shot him in the chest’: One person injured in shooting at New Hanover County construction site
Austin Jones was arrested after assaulting woman, forcing her into vehicle at gunpoint
WPD: Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students; Bladen and Columbus Schools not requiring face coverings
New Hanover County Schools changes COVID-19 notification policy for upcoming school year
A 90-day repair job turned into 527 days and counting.
Nearly 3 years after Hurricane Florence, woman still living in hotel waiting for Rebuild NC to finish home repairs

Latest News

Working and learning virtually hasn’t been everyone’s favorite thing to do in the pandemic, but...
WIC program recognized nationally for success during pandemic
The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall
UNCW requiring weekly testing for all unvaccinated students and staff
WIC program recognized nationally for success during pandemic
New Hanover County
New Hanover County’s new employee vaccination policy goes into effect