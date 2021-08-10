Town of Burgaw increases police department salaries

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Detective Sergeant Lee Williams works for the Burgaw Police Department and while the town may not have the hustle and bustle of a big city, those at Burgaw PD enjoy serving the smaller community.

“Working in Burgaw is definitely better in my opinion than working in a larger agency,” said Williams. “I’m not a number. I’m more known as a person.”

Jim Hock, the chief of police at Burgaw PD, has a passion for the town of Burgaw and loves working at the department.

“Smaller agencies definitely have that benefit of being a little bit more community oriented,” said Hock. “It’s easier to get to know your businesses, to know your citizens in a smaller jurisdiction versus a large area.”

But often times money talks, which can make experienced officers seek a bigger paycheck in growing areas nearby.

That’s why the department wants to keep it’s officers. So, the town of Burgaw will increase the salary for every officer. Hock knows how important the pay raise is.

“With the recruitment is also the retention and that’s what we talked about as far as keeping the employees that we have,” said Hock.

The pay would reach over $40,000 for a starting salary - a number that’s competitive to other agencies close by.

“With the increased salary and resources, it gives us that opportunity to bring in more experienced officers,” said Hock.

The police department also knows how beneficial gaining experienced officers will be.

“Ultimately in the end, it helps the community better,” said Williams. “Gives us a better ability to serve them adequately.”

