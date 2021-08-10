Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Some Panera-branded soups recalled due to complaints of fragments

More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.
More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.(Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread’s at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup have been recalled.

The 16-ounce containers may have been contaminated with glove pieces.

The USDA notice says soup maker Blount Fine Foods “received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product” but no reports of illness.

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a use-by-date of Sept. 9.

People who bought it are being told to throw it away or return it to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
‘I just shot him in the chest’: One person injured in shooting at New Hanover County construction site
Austin Jones was arrested after assaulting woman, forcing her into vehicle at gunpoint
WPD: Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington
New Hanover County Schools changes COVID-19 notification policy for upcoming school year
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students; Bladen and Columbus Schools not requiring face coverings
A 90-day repair job turned into 527 days and counting.
Nearly 3 years after Hurricane Florence, woman still living in hotel waiting for Rebuild NC to finish home repairs

Latest News

A Miami condo was evacuated late Monday night. Inspectors cited safety issues.
Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building
FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Harris’ spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo
A Miami condo was evacuated late Monday night. Inspectors cited safety issues.
Raw: Residents evacuate Miami condo
carolina beach music festival interview