Pair charged with stealing catalytic converter from vehicle in restaurant parking lot

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Whiteville restaurant on Monday.

According to a news release, Whiteville police responded to the San Jose’s restaurant on Madison Street after receiving a call about the theft. During the investigation, officers were able to obtain information about a suspect vehicle.

Police spotted the vehicle in the downtown Whiteville area around 2 a.m. Tuesday and performed a traffic stop.

“During the traffic stop, Larry Richard McGee ran from officers but was captured a block later,” the release stated.

Police interviewed McGee and the driver, Marshall Van Griffin, about the catalytic converter theft and eventually charged both men with larceny of motor vehicle parts.

McGee was additionally served outstanding warrants for driving with a revoked license and resisting an officer. Van Griffin was also charged with driving with a revoked license, altering a registration tag, expired tag, and no inspection.

McGee was given a $38,000 bond while Van Griffin’s bond was set at $25,000.

Additional charges are pending, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.