Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pair charged with stealing catalytic converter from vehicle in restaurant parking lot

Marshall Van Griffin, left, and Larry Richard McGee.
Marshall Van Griffin, left, and Larry Richard McGee.(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Whiteville restaurant on Monday.

According to a news release, Whiteville police responded to the San Jose’s restaurant on Madison Street after receiving a call about the theft. During the investigation, officers were able to obtain information about a suspect vehicle.

Police spotted the vehicle in the downtown Whiteville area around 2 a.m. Tuesday and performed a traffic stop.

“During the traffic stop, Larry Richard McGee ran from officers but was captured a block later,” the release stated.

Police interviewed McGee and the driver, Marshall Van Griffin, about the catalytic converter theft and eventually charged both men with larceny of motor vehicle parts.

McGee was additionally served outstanding warrants for driving with a revoked license and resisting an officer. Van Griffin was also charged with driving with a revoked license, altering a registration tag, expired tag, and no inspection.

McGee was given a $38,000 bond while Van Griffin’s bond was set at $25,000.

Additional charges are pending, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
‘I just shot him in the chest’: One person injured in shooting at New Hanover County construction site
Austin Jones was arrested after assaulting woman, forcing her into vehicle at gunpoint
WPD: Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington
New Hanover County Schools changes COVID-19 notification policy for upcoming school year
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students; Bladen and Columbus Schools not requiring face coverings
A 90-day repair job turned into 527 days and counting.
Nearly 3 years after Hurricane Florence, woman still living in hotel waiting for Rebuild NC to finish home repairs

Latest News

carolina beach music festival interview
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (08/10/2021)
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students
Brunswick County School Board votes to mandate masks for students, clears out audience
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students; Bladen and Columbus Schools not requiring face coverings