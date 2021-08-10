Senior Connect
Ogden Park to host Food Truck Rodeo

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - Odgen Park will host the Food Truck Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m., is being held by the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County to raise funds for the county’s parks.

The Food Truck Rodeo will include 20 food trucks, including Poor Piggy’s BBQ, P.T.’s Olde Fashioned Grille, T’Geaux Boys and Fermental.

It is free to attend - you’ll just need to pay for your food and drinks.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

