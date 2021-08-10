Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
‘I just shot him in the chest’: One person injured in shooting at New Hanover County construction site
Austin Jones was arrested after assaulting woman, forcing her into vehicle at gunpoint
WPD: Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students; Bladen and Columbus Schools not requiring face coverings
New Hanover County Schools changes COVID-19 notification policy for upcoming school year
A 90-day repair job turned into 527 days and counting.
Nearly 3 years after Hurricane Florence, woman still living in hotel waiting for Rebuild NC to finish home repairs

Latest News

Pay will reach over $40,000 for a starting salary.
Town of Burgaw increases police department salaries
Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together
FILE - This Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, shows the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A federal...
Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility...
Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7