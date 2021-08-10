Senior Connect
NCDOT wraps up work on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge early; no closures needed for rest of week

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good news, Wilmington drivers! The N.C. Department of Transportation has wrapped up work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge early and canceled overnight closures scheduled for the rest of the week.

The closures were necessary so NCDOT crews could remove scaffolding that was used as part of a project to weather proof the bridge’s control house. Rain storms last week delayed the removal of the scaffolding.

Officials originally expected the overnight closures to last until Thursday.

