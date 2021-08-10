First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm & humid as high pressure lingers, tracking the development of Tropical Storm Fred

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this toasty Tuesday! Expect temperatures to sit in the 80s for your dinnertime plans with light humid breezes. Shower chances remain at a minimum with just a pop-up shower possible. The soaring of temperatures can be attributed to a seasonably hot high-pressure ridge over us; it is set to bring more warm and generally storm-free weather.

For Wednesday, expect sunny spells, little more than a few stray storms, afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat index values in the slightly more scorching upper 90s to around 100. And in the surf: look for one-foot breakers, a low to moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures steady in the lower 80s.

In the tropics: the same high pressure cell I referenced earlier will help steer Potential Tropical Cyclone Six westward, through the eastern Caribbean islands, Tuesday. PTC Six has a chance to become a tropical storm named Fred i.e. the first named system in the Atlantic Basin since Hurricane Elsa in early July. And like Elsa, PTC Six will eventually have to navigate the more mountainous northern Caribbean islands in order to survive. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor PTC Six and to determine what, if any, impacts it might deliver to the southeastern United States.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or anytime you like: customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.