First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat, tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! A seasonably hot high pressure ridge is set bring more toasty and mostly storm-free weather to the Cape Fear Region. For Tuesday, for example, expect sunny spells, little more than a few stray storms, afternoon high temperatures in the sweaty upper 80s and lower 90s, and heat index values in the slightly more taxing upper 90s to around 100. And in the surf: look for one-to-two-foot breakers, a low to moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures holding in the lower 80s.

In the tropics: the same high pressure cell I referenced earlier will help steer Potential Tropical Cyclone Six westward, through the eastern Caribbean islands, Tuesday. PTC Six has a chance to become a tropical storm named Fred i.e. the first named system in the Atlantic Basin since Hurricane Elsa in early July. And like Elsa, PTC Six will eventually have to navigate the more mountainous northern Caribbean islands in order to survive. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor PTC Six and to determine what, if any, impacts it might deliver to the southeastern United States.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or anytime you like: customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.