The Carolina Beach Music Festival returns for 35th year

This weekend you can shake and shag and enjoy the sunshine on the beach for the 35th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival.
By WECT Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This weekend you can shake and shag and enjoy the sunshine on the beach for the 35th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival.

It’s one of the longest running beach festivals in the country, right here in our own backyard. The annual event was canceled last year due to the covid-19 pandemic. This year, organizers say coronavirus protocols will be in place to help alleviate spreading the virus and the number of people who can attend is limited.

On Saturday, August 14 the gates open at 10:00 a.m. with the first band taking the stage at 11:00 a.m. The festival is being held at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. The line up includes local bands: Band of Oz, Black Water Rhythm & Blues Band, and Jim Quick and Coastline.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. Make sure to bring cash if you’re paying when you get there.

The fun-in-the-sun extravaganza brings together generations to enjoy beach music while hearing the crashing of the waves from the ocean nearby. So get out and put your toes in the sand for the event where beach music originated and shaggin’ was born.

