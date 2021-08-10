$6,000 reward offered for arrest in deadly drive-by shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and Crime Stoppers are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on South 13th Street last month.

The WPD announced the reward in a video posted to its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Investigators say two cousins, 50-year-old Tracey Lee McKoy and Wake Forest and 48-year-old Tammy Yvette Lamb-Brown, were shot as they were leaving a family member’s home on South 13th Street on July 29.

McKoy would later die from her injuries while Lamb-Brown was treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and released.

Police say the women were innocent bystanders, with no gang ties, and were visiting family members that afternoon. Lamb-Brown was leaving her mother’s house to go make dinner at home, and McKoy was going to visit a sick relative at the hospital, at the time of the shooting.

While no suspect descriptions have been released, police officials provided an image of four-door Lexus car with a sunroof they believe may have been involved in the shooting.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 910-452-6127 or 1-800-531-9845. You can also contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or text a tip by sending an anonymous text message to 847411 (tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC.

It is believed to be a light color Lexus 4-door with a sunroof. If you see this vehicle, please don't approach, and call 911 immediately. (WPD)

