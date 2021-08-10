Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

$6,000 reward offered for arrest in deadly drive-by shooting in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and Crime Stoppers are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on South 13th Street last month.

The WPD announced the reward in a video posted to its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Investigators say two cousins, 50-year-old Tracey Lee McKoy and Wake Forest and 48-year-old Tammy Yvette Lamb-Brown, were shot as they were leaving a family member’s home on South 13th Street on July 29.

RELATED: Two cousins caught in gunfire: one dead, one in hospital in drive-by shooting.

McKoy would later die from her injuries while Lamb-Brown was treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and released.

Police say the women were innocent bystanders, with no gang ties, and were visiting family members that afternoon. Lamb-Brown was leaving her mother’s house to go make dinner at home, and McKoy was going to visit a sick relative at the hospital, at the time of the shooting.

While no suspect descriptions have been released, police officials provided an image of four-door Lexus car with a sunroof they believe may have been involved in the shooting.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 910-452-6127 or 1-800-531-9845. You can also contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or text a tip by sending an anonymous text message to 847411 (tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC.

It is believed to be a light color Lexus 4-door with a sunroof. If you see this vehicle, please...
It is believed to be a light color Lexus 4-door with a sunroof. If you see this vehicle, please don't approach, and call 911 immediately.(WPD)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
‘I just shot him in the chest’: One person injured in shooting at New Hanover County construction site
Austin Jones was arrested after assaulting woman, forcing her into vehicle at gunpoint
WPD: Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington
New Hanover County Schools changes COVID-19 notification policy for upcoming school year
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students; Bladen and Columbus Schools not requiring face coverings
A 90-day repair job turned into 527 days and counting.
Nearly 3 years after Hurricane Florence, woman still living in hotel waiting for Rebuild NC to finish home repairs

Latest News

Marshall Van Griffin, left, and Larry Richard McGee.
Pair charged with stealing catalytic converter from vehicle in restaurant parking lot
carolina beach music festival interview
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (08/10/2021)
Masks mandated for all Brunswick Co. students
Brunswick County School Board votes to mandate masks for students, clears out audience