Six vaccine events planned for Columbus County this week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Health Department announced that StarMed will hold six vaccine events in the county this week.

Walk-ups will be accepted at the events, with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine available to anyone 12 and up. Incentives for those getting the vaccine will be available.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

Aug. 10 : East Columbus High School, 32 Gator Lane in Lake Waccamaw, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 11 : West Columbus High School, 7294 Andrew Jackson Highway in Cerro Gordo, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 12 : South Columbus High School, 40 Stallion Drive in Tabor city, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 : Mount Moriah Church, 5333 Andrew Jackson Road in Cerro Gordo, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 14 : Central Baptist Church, 443 West Virgil Street in Whiteville, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 14: Southeastern Community College, 4564 Chadbourn Highway in Whiteville, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact StarMed at 980-445-9818 or visit StarMed.care.

