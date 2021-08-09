Shallotte man charged in child porn investigation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit have arrested a Shallotte man for multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Joshua Kane Huff, 27, of Turkey Street in Shallotte, is charged with 21 counts of second degree exploitation of a minor and 21 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Huff was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $560,000 bond.

‼ARRESTED‼ Investigators with the BCSO Special Victims Unit have arrested a Shallotte for multiple sexual exploitation... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Monday, August 9, 2021

