Shallotte man charged in child porn investigation
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit have arrested a Shallotte man for multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Joshua Kane Huff, 27, of Turkey Street in Shallotte, is charged with 21 counts of second degree exploitation of a minor and 21 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Huff was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $560,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.