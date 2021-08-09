Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Senators react to infrastructure vote

Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.
Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.(AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the U.S. Senate worked through the weekend to finalize a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet.

Supporters of the bill say it will deliver much-needed resources for critical assets across the board and boost economic recovery efforts. Some conservative opponents say they’re against more high-dollar spending projects out of Washington, citing a recent Congressional Budget Office report that projects the plan would add $256 billion to the nation’s deficit.

This week, as the U.S. senators stay in Washington, D.C. to work through final amendments and votes, members are weighing in on the next steps and what this package could mean for the country.

Here is what lawmakers who plan to vote for the bill tell the Gray Television Washington News Bureau:

Those who plan to vote no are saying this:

The bill is nearing final approval by the U.S. Senate and must move on to the U.S. House of Representatives before paving the way for President Joe Biden’s signature.

Progressive advocates, and Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, say they will hold up the bill on the House side until a $3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ plan is also scheduled for a vote. The bigger ‘infrastructure’ plan would include federal spending for child care, paid leave, education and climate change initiatives.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey Glance and Kirani James
Bronze medalist in Tokyo Olympics sends shoutout to Wilmington
Carolina Beach Lifeguards
Carolina Beach lifeguards win USLA National Championship
Statue in downtown Wilmington
Tension grows within United Daughters of the Confederacy on confederate statue ownership
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound Friday...
UPDATE: Man wanted for questioning after shooting near S. 12th Street

Latest News

Law enforcement, legislators alike push to hold animal abusers accountable
Lawmakers push for stronger animal cruelty laws
Port City Politics
Port City Politics
House Republicans sent a letter to hospitals across our state urging them to reconsider the...
NC House Republicans send letter to hospital CEO’s about vaccine mandate
Port City Politics
Port City Politics: Week of August 2
Port City Politics: Week of Aug. 2