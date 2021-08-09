One person injured in shooting after argument

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was injured after an argument between two construction workers led to a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. on Garrett Lea Park.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown as of Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office has detained one person in connection to the case.

