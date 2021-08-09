Senior Connect
Masks mandated for all Brunswick County students K-12; Bladen County votes against requiring masks

(WCTV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Two Southeastern North Carolina counties’ Boards of Education made opposite decisions on mask mandates for its students to begin the school year.

While Brunswick County voted to begin the 2021-22 school year with face coverings required inside school buildings for all K-12 students, Bladen County voted not to require masks for students and staff but will strongly encourage wearing them.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

At a meeting Monday night, the Brunswick County Board of Education voted in favor of all students wearing masks to begin the 2021-22 school year.

All students grades K-12 are required to wear masks at all times inside school buildings, regardless of their vaccination status.

Staff members who are vaccinated are not required to wear masks, while staff members who are not vaccinated must wear a mask at all times.

While playing sports inside, students will not have to wear a mask but are required to wear one while sitting on the bench or sidelines. For outdoor sports, students are not required to wear masks even if they are not playing.

Similar to New Hanover County Schools, the Brunswick County Board of Education will revisit its masking policies each month to determine whether mandates are still necessary.

FACE COVERINGS: We have an update on the Face Covering Policy inside school buildings. 👉 During the August 9, 2021...

Posted by Brunswick County Schools on Monday, August 9, 2021

BLADEN COUNTY

The Bladen County Board of Education also held a meeting Monday night, ultimately deciding not to require masks for students.

Masks will however be strongly encouraged. They will still be required on school buses, following CDC guidelines.

JUST IN: Bladen County Schools will NOT REQUIRE masks for students and staff—they will be strongly encouraged. Masks will still be required on school buses, following CDC guidelines. WECT News

Posted by Mara McJilton WECT on Monday, August 9, 2021

