Man sentenced to life in prison for crimes committed in Brunswick Co. in 1991 approved for parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of multiple crimes in Brunswick County in 1991 has been approved for parole, according to the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

James W. Smith was convicted of first-degree sexual offense, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and larceny of a firearm on Aug. 29, 1991, in Brunswick County.

Smith, 78, served approximately 30 years in prison, according to the Department of Public Safety.

