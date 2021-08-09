Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a Leland man after he assaulted a woman and forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint.

22-year-old Austin Jones was arrested and charged with first degree kidnapping, armed robbery, assault on a female, and assault by pointing a gun following an incident at the intersection of Front and Orange Street in Wilmington.

After being dropped off by an Uber, a female victim was assaulted and forced into her vehicle at gunpoint by a male, who then drove off into Brunswick County.

Law enforcement was able to locate the vehicle with both the male and female inside after a ping of the phone showed their location. The gun was also located in the vehicle.

Jones is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey Glance and Kirani James
Bronze medalist in Tokyo Olympics sends shoutout to Wilmington
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
One person injured in shooting after argument
Carolina Beach Lifeguards
Carolina Beach lifeguards win USLA National Championship
New Hanover County Schools changes COVID-19 notification policy for upcoming school year
Statue in downtown Wilmington
Tension grows within United Daughters of the Confederacy on confederate statue ownership

Latest News

Federal appeals court rules Leland charter school’s dress code violates Title IX
Two films remain in summer series of Wilmington Jewish Film Festival
Debbie Smith spoke to WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski about the summer series of the Wilmington Jewish Film Festival
Debbie Smith spoke to WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski about the summer series of the Wilmington Jewish...
Two films remain in summer series of Wilmington Jewish Film Festival
Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington
Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington
One person injured in shooting after argument
One person injured in shooting after argument