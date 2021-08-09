Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

“It’s concerning”: Bladen County Hospital near capacity

By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and the Bladen County Hospital is seeing the affects of that.

“In the past two weeks we have been back and forth between at capacity to very few beds available. We have a four bed ICU, we can take up to five patients with a ventilator, we have twenty two beds on our Med Surg unit, and the challenge is either not enough beds, or not enough staff to staff the beds, so that’s the challenges that we’re facing,” said Stephen Fife, President of Bladen County Hospital.

The hospital currently has a few beds open, but that can change quickly. “And it’s a balancing act of just making sure that we have enough nurses to care for the patients, but yes, we have been at capacity several times for the last few weeks,” said Fife.

As the hospital continues to face these challenges, their focus on patient care remains the same.

Officials said that it’s not uncommon for a patient to be airlifted to a bigger hospital, should they need a higher level of care. “Sometimes where we have to keep patients here in our ER and just wait until we can find a bed that’s available. Most of the tertiary facilities in our area are at capacity, so it’s really just working with the other hospitals, with our main campus trying to find a bed,” said Fife.

He also noted, “the overwhelming majority of patients that are hospitalized did not have the vaccine.” Officials are continuing to push for more vaccinations. “We just want to urge everyone to get vaccinated,” said Fife.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey Glance and Kirani James
Bronze medalist in Tokyo Olympics sends shoutout to Wilmington
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
‘I just shot him in the chest’: One person injured in shooting at New Hanover County construction site
Carolina Beach Lifeguards
Carolina Beach lifeguards win USLA National Championship
New Hanover County Schools changes COVID-19 notification policy for upcoming school year
Statue in downtown Wilmington
Tension grows within United Daughters of the Confederacy on confederate statue ownership

Latest News

Joshua Kane Huff
Shallotte man charged in child porn investigation
Camper Lila Kelly with volunteer Hannah Presley
Coastal BUDS hosts new swim program for those with disabilities
Federal appeals court rules Leland charter school’s dress code violates Title IX
Two films remain in summer series of Wilmington Jewish Film Festival
Debbie Smith spoke to WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski about the summer series of the Wilmington Jewish Film Festival