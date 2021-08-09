“It’s concerning”: Bladen County Hospital near capacity

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and the Bladen County Hospital is seeing the affects of that.

“In the past two weeks we have been back and forth between at capacity to very few beds available. We have a four bed ICU, we can take up to five patients with a ventilator, we have twenty two beds on our Med Surg unit, and the challenge is either not enough beds, or not enough staff to staff the beds, so that’s the challenges that we’re facing,” said Stephen Fife, President of Bladen County Hospital.

The hospital currently has a few beds open, but that can change quickly. “And it’s a balancing act of just making sure that we have enough nurses to care for the patients, but yes, we have been at capacity several times for the last few weeks,” said Fife.

As the hospital continues to face these challenges, their focus on patient care remains the same.

Officials said that it’s not uncommon for a patient to be airlifted to a bigger hospital, should they need a higher level of care. “Sometimes where we have to keep patients here in our ER and just wait until we can find a bed that’s available. Most of the tertiary facilities in our area are at capacity, so it’s really just working with the other hospitals, with our main campus trying to find a bed,” said Fife.

He also noted, “the overwhelming majority of patients that are hospitalized did not have the vaccine.” Officials are continuing to push for more vaccinations. “We just want to urge everyone to get vaccinated,” said Fife.

