First Alert Forecast: much-needed sunshine, tropics show a pulse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A stretch of sunny days is coming to the Cape Fear Region after an extraordinarily rainy start to August. Monday begins the pattern with a low-profile pop-up storm chance near 10% and seasonably toasty high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. And in the surf: expect breakers of one to two feet, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures in the lower 80s.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor multiple tropical waves of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands. In the coming days, at least one of these disturbances may organize into a tropical storm named Fred; so far, their developmental progress has been refreshingly slow. Best news of all: the Carolinas currently have no definable tropical storm threats.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

