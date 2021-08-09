Senior Connect
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and pulls trigger in Gastonia

Police responded to West Fifth Avenue on Sunday at 8:46 p.m. for a shooting.
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and fires in Gastonia
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and fires in Gastonia(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A father was shot and killed after his 2-year-old child picked up a gun and fired it at a home in Gastonia, according to the child’s grandmother.

The gun was sitting out on a table and the child found it, picked it up and accidentally shot their dad, the grandmother told WBTV.

According to the grandmother, the father was sitting on the couch when the child picked up the gun from behind his father and then pulled the trigger.

Police responded to the shooting around 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the home on West Fifth Avenue in Gastonia.

When officers arrived they found the victim, 29-year-old Markovia Lashawn Durham, dead after suffering from gunshot wounds.

Gastonia Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Detective Fleming at (704) 866-6878.

Officers did not provide any other information about this incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

