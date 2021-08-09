Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cape Fear Valley Health modifies visitation policies due to increase in COVID-19

Cape Fear Valley Health has modified its current visitation policy due to the spread of the...
Cape Fear Valley Health has modified its current visitation policy due to the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Valley Health has modified its current visitation policy due to the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The modifications include:

  • Most Cape Fear Valley Medical Center inpatients, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center patients, Bladen County Hospital and Hoke Hospital patients may not have more than two visitors from noon and 8 p.m.
  • Visitors must be at least 12 years old.
  • No more than two visitors are allowed in a patient’s room at a time.
  • Visitors and patients in all Cape Fear Valley Health facilities and clinics are required to wear a mask at all times, with the exception of the HealthPlex facility, which only requires masks for visitors who have not been fully vaccinated.
  • Masks must remain on at all times, even in patient rooms, or the visitor will be asked to leave. Neck gaiters are not permitted. Officials say the mask policy will be strictly enforced.
  • All visitors will be screened with a brief verbal questionnaire and a temperature scan before being allowed in. Those who refuse to answer the questions or who have a temperature above 100.3 Fahrenheit will be denied entry.

Information on some further restrictions in certain parts of the medical center and other locations can be found at https://www.capefearvalley.com/news/article.aspx?id=206.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey Glance and Kirani James
Bronze medalist in Tokyo Olympics sends shoutout to Wilmington
Carolina Beach Lifeguards
Carolina Beach lifeguards win USLA National Championship
Statue in downtown Wilmington
Tension grows within United Daughters of the Confederacy on confederate statue ownership
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound Friday...
UPDATE: Man wanted for questioning after shooting near S. 12th Street

Latest News

Six vaccine events planned for Columbus County this week
A 90-day repair job turned into 527 days and counting.
Nearly 3 years after Hurricane Florence, woman still living in hotel waiting for Rebuild NC to finish home repairs
Hockey summer showdown at the Wilmington Ice House
Hockey summer showdown features Wilmington police, fire department
Hockey summer showdown features Wilmington police, fire department
Hockey summer showdown features Wilmington police, fire department