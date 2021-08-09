Cape Fear Valley Health modifies visitation policies due to increase in COVID-19

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Valley Health has modified its current visitation policy due to the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The modifications include:

Most Cape Fear Valley Medical Center inpatients, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center patients, Bladen County Hospital and Hoke Hospital patients may not have more than two visitors from noon and 8 p.m.

Visitors must be at least 12 years old.

No more than two visitors are allowed in a patient’s room at a time.

Visitors and patients in all Cape Fear Valley Health facilities and clinics are required to wear a mask at all times, with the exception of the HealthPlex facility, which only requires masks for visitors who have not been fully vaccinated.

Masks must remain on at all times, even in patient rooms, or the visitor will be asked to leave. Neck gaiters are not permitted. Officials say the mask policy will be strictly enforced.

All visitors will be screened with a brief verbal questionnaire and a temperature scan before being allowed in. Those who refuse to answer the questions or who have a temperature above 100.3 Fahrenheit will be denied entry.

Information on some further restrictions in certain parts of the medical center and other locations can be found at https://www.capefearvalley.com/news/article.aspx?id=206.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.