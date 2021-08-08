First Alert Forecast: soak up the sun & warmer temperatures...but keep the umbrella on standby

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! After a rainy day across the Cape Fear Region yesterday, you can count on much more sun in the forecast today. Generally, expect humidity to remain seasonably high with daily high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. Isolated shower chances ramp up in the heat of the day around 12-4pm. Speaking of rain, those odds are 10% for tonight, 20% for Monday, and 20% Tuesday.

In the surf, Sunday, expect breaking waves around one-to-two feet, a low to moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures around 82.

In the tropics, new tropical storm development is likely east of the Caribbean islands by early next week. however, it should be known that no definable land threats exist at this time.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast, including toastier near-90-degree temperatures by early next week, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: anytime you like and for any location you choose, you can extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.