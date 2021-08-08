Senior Connect
Carolina Beach lifeguards win USLA National Championship

Carolina Beach Lifeguards
Carolina Beach Lifeguards(Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Lifeguards with Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue have won the 2021 United States Lifesaving Association Division C national championship.

The competition was held this weekend in South Padre Island, Texas.

“Thanks to all the support from the community!!” Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue said in a Facebook post. “We could not have been able to get here without all of your support!!”

