Carolina Beach lifeguards win USLA National Championship

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Lifeguards with Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue have won the 2021 United States Lifesaving Association Division C national championship.

The competition was held this weekend in South Padre Island, Texas.

“Thanks to all the support from the community!!” Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue said in a Facebook post. “We could not have been able to get here without all of your support!!”

