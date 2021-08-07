First Alert Forecast: wet & windy beginning to the weekend, temperatures on the rise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday evening! Hope your weekend is off to a great start!

A front that has focused clouds and occasionally heavy rain on the Cape Fear Region for a good chunk of the week will remain a player in your First Alert Forecast into tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has a cautionary marginal risk of severe weather outlined for the lower Cape Fear Region. Gusty winds, lightning, and torrential rains are the biggest concerns. Speaking of rain, those odds are 30% for tonight, 30% for Sunday, and 20% for Monday. Temperatures this evening will nose dive toward the lower 70s. Generally, expect humidity to remain seasonably high with daily high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s.

In the surf, Sunday, expect breaking waves around one-to-two feet, a low to moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures around 82.

In the tropics, new tropical storm development is likely east of the Caribbean islands by early next week. however, it should be known that no definable land threats exist at this time.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast, including toastier near-90-degree temperatures by early next week, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: anytime you like and for any location you choose, you can extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.